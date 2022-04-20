Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] Is Currently -3.97 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Chimera Investment Corporation [NYSE: CIM] price plunged by -3.97 percent to reach at -$0.43. The company report on April 19, 2022 that Chimera Investment Corporation Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call.

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) (the “Company”) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31,2022 on Thursday, May 5,2022 prior to 7:00 a.m. EDT. The Company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, May 5,2022 at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

A sum of 3736914 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.19M shares. Chimera Investment Corporation shares reached a high of $10.89 and dropped to a low of $10.32 until finishing in the latest session at $10.39.

The one-year CIM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.44. The average equity rating for CIM stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIM shares is $13.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Chimera Investment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2019, representing the official price target for Chimera Investment Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19.50, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on CIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chimera Investment Corporation is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for CIM in the course of the last twelve months was 11.22.

CIM Stock Performance Analysis:

Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.72. With this latest performance, CIM shares dropped by -16.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.82 for Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.20, while it was recorded at 10.80 for the last single week of trading, and 14.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chimera Investment Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +130.71 and a Gross Margin at +93.24. Chimera Investment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +68.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.07.

CIM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chimera Investment Corporation go to -2.54%.

Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,360 million, or 54.80% of CIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,906,362, which is approximately 1.907% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,839,509 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $214.66 million in CIM stocks shares; and THORNBURG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $186.54 million in CIM stock with ownership of nearly -3.484% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chimera Investment Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Chimera Investment Corporation [NYSE:CIM] by around 8,203,514 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 7,481,502 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 109,976,610 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,661,626 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIM stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,866,021 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,120,579 shares during the same period.