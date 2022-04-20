Chewy Inc. [CHWY] Revenue clocked in at $8.89 billion, down -28.12% YTD: What’s Next?

Chewy Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] closed the trading session at $42.39 on 04/19/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $39.27, while the highest price level was $42.67. The company report on March 29, 2022 that Chewy Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, has released its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2021 ended January 30, 2022, and posted a letter to its shareholders on its investor relations website at https://investor.chewy.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -28.12 percent and weekly performance of -2.03 percent. The stock has been moved at -35.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.07M shares, CHWY reached to a volume of 3911472 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chewy Inc. [CHWY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $59.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Chewy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Chewy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $55, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on CHWY stock. On December 16, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CHWY shares from 66 to 61.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc. is set at 3.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1059.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHWY in the course of the last twelve months was 2263.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

CHWY stock trade performance evaluation

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.03. With this latest performance, CHWY shares dropped by -4.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.87 for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.24, while it was recorded at 41.68 for the last single week of trading, and 63.26 for the last 200 days.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chewy Inc. [CHWY] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.81 and a Gross Margin at +26.08. Chewy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.83.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,159.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.70.

Chewy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,445 million, or 96.00% of CHWY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHWY stocks are: BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. with ownership of 314,116,550, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 13,302,667 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $527.85 million in CHWY stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $355.7 million in CHWY stock with ownership of nearly 94.416% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chewy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 236 institutional holders increased their position in Chewy Inc. [NYSE:CHWY] by around 26,088,634 shares. Additionally, 255 investors decreased positions by around 14,891,090 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 373,469,656 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 414,449,380 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHWY stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,750,982 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 5,152,113 shares during the same period.