CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] is 51.17% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CF] plunged by -$3.03 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $110.60 during the day while it closed the day at $107.00. The company report on April 14, 2022 that CF Industries: Union Pacific Curtails Fertilizer Shipments, Delaying Deliveries and Preventing New Rail Orders from Being Taken.

Service Cuts Affect Rail Shipments from Donaldsonville and Port Neal Complexes Products Affected Include Urea, UAN and Diesel Exhaust Fluid.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF), a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products, today informed customers it serves by Union Pacific rail lines that railroad-mandated shipping reductions would result in nitrogen fertilizer shipment delays during the spring application season and that it would be unable to accept new rail sales involving Union Pacific for the foreseeable future. The Company understands that it is one of only 30 companies to face these restrictions.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -0.05% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CF stock has inclined by 56.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 75.50% and gained 51.17% year-on date.

The market cap for CF stock reached $22.50 billion, with 214.10 million shares outstanding and 208.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.71M shares, CF reached a trading volume of 3643636 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CF shares is $101.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CF stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Consumer Edge Research have made an estimate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank dropped their target price from $81 to $118. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2022, representing the official price target for CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $75, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on CF stock. On January 24, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CF shares from 73 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CF Industries Holdings Inc. is set at 5.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for CF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for CF in the course of the last twelve months was 10.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

CF stock trade performance evaluation

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.05. With this latest performance, CF shares gained by 12.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 131.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.70 for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.22, while it was recorded at 108.85 for the last single week of trading, and 66.25 for the last 200 days.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.70 and a Gross Margin at +36.11. CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.38.

CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. go to 62.70%.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,423 million, or 95.40% of CF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,652,876, which is approximately 0.242% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,530,924 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.26 billion in CF stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.65 billion in CF stock with ownership of nearly 58.467% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CF Industries Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 351 institutional holders increased their position in CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CF] by around 29,120,315 shares. Additionally, 253 investors decreased positions by around 28,510,197 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 137,067,926 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 194,698,438 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CF stock had 149 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,146,519 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 4,934,570 shares during the same period.