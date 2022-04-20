CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] Revenue clocked in at $8.35 billion, up 15.26% YTD: What’s Next?

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE: CNP] slipped around -0.11 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $32.17 at the close of the session, down -0.34%. The company report on April 5, 2022 that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Host Webcast of First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

CenterPoint Energy Inc. stock is now 15.26% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CNP Stock saw the intraday high of $32.53 and lowest of $32.035 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 32.72, which means current price is +23.73% above from all time high which was touched on 04/11/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.02M shares, CNP reached a trading volume of 5251533 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNP shares is $31.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $31 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for CenterPoint Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $31, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on CNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CenterPoint Energy Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.66.

How has CNP stock performed recently?

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.19. With this latest performance, CNP shares gained by 10.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.99 for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.24, while it was recorded at 32.28 for the last single week of trading, and 27.11 for the last 200 days.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.32 and a Gross Margin at +22.64. CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.83.

CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. go to 1.80%.

Insider trade positions for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]

There are presently around $18,502 million, or 94.00% of CNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 72,003,301, which is approximately 2.549% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 62,536,247 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.02 billion in CNP stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.48 billion in CNP stock with ownership of nearly 0.003% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CenterPoint Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 311 institutional holders increased their position in CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE:CNP] by around 44,270,824 shares. Additionally, 213 investors decreased positions by around 45,719,662 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 483,189,227 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 573,179,713 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNP stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,028,001 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,389,957 shares during the same period.