Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] is -31.39% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGC] plunged by -$0.83 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $6.83 during the day while it closed the day at $5.99. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Canopy Growth Unveils Behind the Scenes Look at 7ACRES’ Premium Flower Production.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

“Know the Grow” educational series celebrates the plant, genetics, grow techniques and talent behind one of Canada’s top premium flower brands.

Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth” or “the Company”) (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ:CGC), a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp, and cannabis device company, is unveiling its 7ACRES Know the Grow content series, providing Canadians with an inside look at the talent, genetics and grow techniques behind the brand and flower portfolio. The ten-video series is broken into three chapters: the 7ACRES Kincardine Facility, Growing Techniques, and 7ACRES Craft Collective + Future Vision, with each episode diving into a different element of production. The series launched in mid-February and releases a new episode weekly via the 7ACRES.com blog, The Stash, as well as on the 7ACRES Instagram channel, @7acresmj. The tenth and final episode will go live on the cannabis community’s most celebrated occasion, 4/20.

Canopy Growth Corporation stock has also loss -10.60% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CGC stock has declined by -28.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -55.13% and lost -31.39% year-on date.

The market cap for CGC stock reached $2.36 billion, with 393.71 million shares outstanding and 251.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.03M shares, CGC reached a trading volume of 10581796 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]:

Barclays have made an estimate for Canopy Growth Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Canopy Growth Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $7, while Piper Sandler kept a Underweight rating on CGC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canopy Growth Corporation is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56.

CGC stock trade performance evaluation

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.60. With this latest performance, CGC shares dropped by -11.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.13 for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.28, while it was recorded at 6.72 for the last single week of trading, and 12.16 for the last 200 days.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -102.46 and a Gross Margin at +3.23. Canopy Growth Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -319.20.

Return on Total Capital for CGC is now -10.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.38. Additionally, CGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] managed to generate an average of -$535,416 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $447 million, or 17.15% of CGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,604,274, which is approximately 2.795% of the company’s market cap and around 36.24% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 6,052,662 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.28 million in CGC stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $35.1 million in CGC stock with ownership of nearly 167.776% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canopy Growth Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ:CGC] by around 14,509,682 shares. Additionally, 199 investors decreased positions by around 6,510,190 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 44,537,757 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,557,629 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGC stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,645,497 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 1,405,812 shares during the same period.