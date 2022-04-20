Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] moved up 3.58: Why It’s Important

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE: OWL] closed the trading session at $14.47 on 04/19/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.92, while the highest price level was $14.68. The company report on April 14, 2022 that Blue Owl Capital Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) (“Blue Owl”) today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Thursday, May 5, 2022 before market open. Blue Owl invites all interested persons to its webcast / conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 5 to discuss its results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.95 percent and weekly performance of 8.47 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, OWL reached to a volume of 3652809 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OWL shares is $17.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Blue Owl Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on OWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Owl Capital Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for OWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for OWL in the course of the last twelve months was 83.21.

OWL stock trade performance evaluation

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.47. With this latest performance, OWL shares gained by 12.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.98 for Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.63, while it was recorded at 14.00 for the last single week of trading, and 14.09 for the last 200 days.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] shares currently have an operating margin of -100.12 and a Gross Margin at +85.86. Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.66.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.81.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. go to 36.30%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,386 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OWL stocks are: BLUE OWL CAPITAL HOLDINGS LP with ownership of 112,040,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC, holding 50,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $698.5 million in OWL stocks shares; and BLUE POOL MANAGEMENT LTD., currently with $684.6 million in OWL stock with ownership of nearly -19.503% of the company’s market capitalization.

93 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE:OWL] by around 233,785,588 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 50,122,755 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 173,182,780 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 457,091,123 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OWL stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 176,728,282 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 5,526,244 shares during the same period.