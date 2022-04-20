Alcoa Corporation [AA] Is Currently -3.21 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Alcoa Corporation [NYSE: AA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.21% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.91%. The company report on April 14, 2022 that Alcoa Announces Deal to Supply Low-Carbon EcoLumTM Aluminum to Speira; Sees Strong Growth in Sustainable Product Portfolio.

Alcoa Corporation (AA: NYSE) announced today that it has entered into a supply agreement to provide low-carbon EcoLumTM aluminum to Speira, a global aluminum rolling and recycling company.

Alcoa’s EcoLum™ brand is part of the Company’s SustanaTM family of low-carbon products, the most comprehensive in the aluminum industry.

Over the last 12 months, AA stock rose by 162.52%. The one-year Alcoa Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.48. The average equity rating for AA stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.90 billion, with 183.00 million shares outstanding and 182.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.02M shares, AA stock reached a trading volume of 5113596 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alcoa Corporation [AA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AA shares is $93.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Alcoa Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $78 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Alcoa Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $65, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on AA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alcoa Corporation is set at 4.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for AA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for AA in the course of the last twelve months was 30.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

AA Stock Performance Analysis:

Alcoa Corporation [AA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.91. With this latest performance, AA shares gained by 5.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 162.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.86 for Alcoa Corporation [AA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.17, while it was recorded at 86.90 for the last single week of trading, and 56.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alcoa Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alcoa Corporation [AA] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.01 and a Gross Margin at +21.08. Alcoa Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.87.

Alcoa Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Alcoa Corporation [AA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,518 million, or 84.30% of AA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,119,209, which is approximately 8.42% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,693,630 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.58 billion in AA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $571.01 million in AA stock with ownership of nearly 43.766% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alcoa Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 283 institutional holders increased their position in Alcoa Corporation [NYSE:AA] by around 39,972,575 shares. Additionally, 239 investors decreased positions by around 30,476,882 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 80,671,062 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,120,519 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AA stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,669,259 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 11,423,598 shares during the same period.