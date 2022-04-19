Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] is -4.08% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Zomedica Corp. [AMEX: ZOM] price plunged by -3.98 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on April 13, 2022 that Zomedica’s Announces Designation of Pulsevet System as the Official Shock Wave Therapy of the American Quarter Horse Association.

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company offering diagnostic and therapeutic products for companion animals, is pleased to announce that the PulseVet system has been named the Official Shock Wave Therapy of the American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA).

Zomedica’s PulseVet system is a world leader in electro-hydraulic shock wave technology for the treatment of a wide variety of conditions in veterinary patients. The high-energy sound waves stimulate cells and release healing growth factors in the body that reduce inflammation, increase blood flow and accelerate bone and soft tissue development. PulseVet’s technology is used in conditions including tendon and ligament healing, bone healing, osteoarthritis, chronic pain and wound healing.

A sum of 13571951 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 17.08M shares. Zomedica Corp. shares reached a high of $0.31 and dropped to a low of $0.28 until finishing in the latest session at $0.29.

The average equity rating for ZOM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zomedica Corp. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 69.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.37. With this latest performance, ZOM shares dropped by -9.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.58 for Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3276, while it was recorded at 0.3014 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4476 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] shares currently have an operating margin of -517.14 and a Gross Margin at +46.32. Zomedica Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -444.78.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.61.

Zomedica Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 45.50 and a Current Ratio set at 46.20.

There are presently around $38 million, or 14.70% of ZOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,635,682, which is approximately 0.437% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 28,730,202 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.79 million in ZOM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.89 million in ZOM stock with ownership of nearly -29.832% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zomedica Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Zomedica Corp. [AMEX:ZOM] by around 13,632,300 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 8,496,344 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 103,338,139 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,466,783 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZOM stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,904,594 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,363,208 shares during the same period.