XPeng Inc. [XPEV] Revenue clocked in at $3.30 billion, down -47.43% YTD: What’s Next?

XPeng Inc. [NYSE: XPEV] loss -1.75% or -0.47 points to close at $26.46 with a heavy trading volume of 6575696 shares. The company report on April 1, 2022 that XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for March and First Quarter 2022.

15,414 vehicles delivered in March 2022, a 202% increase year-over-year and a 148% increase month-over-month.

34,561 vehicles delivered in Q1 2022, a 159% increase year-over-year .

It opened the trading session at $26.51, the shares rose to $26.78 and dropped to $25.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for XPEV points out that the company has recorded -38.16% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -46.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 12.96M shares, XPEV reached to a volume of 6575696 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about XPeng Inc. [XPEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPEV shares is $49.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPEV stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for XPeng Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, China Renaissance raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2022, representing the official price target for XPeng Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while CLSA analysts kept a Buy rating on XPEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPeng Inc. is set at 2.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.31.

Trading performance analysis for XPEV stock

XPeng Inc. [XPEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.68. With this latest performance, XPEV shares gained by 5.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.09 for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.79, while it was recorded at 26.69 for the last single week of trading, and 39.45 for the last 200 days.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPeng Inc. [XPEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.39 and a Gross Margin at +12.50. XPeng Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.17.

Return on Total Capital for XPEV is now -15.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.52. Additionally, XPEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] managed to generate an average of -$419,306 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.XPeng Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPeng Inc. go to -5.88%.

An analysis of insider ownership at XPeng Inc. [XPEV]

There are presently around $6,332 million, or 36.70% of XPEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPEV stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 20,531,048, which is approximately 13.464% of the company’s market cap and around 6.83% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,595,949 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $527.72 million in XPEV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $469.68 million in XPEV stock with ownership of nearly 1.784% of the company’s market capitalization.

182 institutional holders increased their position in XPeng Inc. [NYSE:XPEV] by around 43,686,298 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 33,801,004 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 157,656,513 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,143,815 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPEV stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,216,468 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 4,514,778 shares during the same period.