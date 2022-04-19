Wolfe Research slashes price target on The Boeing Company [BA] – find out why.

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] plunged by -$2.09 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $182.46 during the day while it closed the day at $179.85. The company report on April 15, 2022 that How 3 Boeing Women Took the Leap and Found Success.

Boeing enables women across the company to take chances and make choices that develop their career on their own terms.

The Boeing Company stock has also gained 2.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BA stock has declined by -20.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.14% and lost -10.66% year-on date.

The market cap for BA stock reached $106.72 billion, with 588.50 million shares outstanding and 532.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.66M shares, BA reached a trading volume of 5020002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Boeing Company [BA]:

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $260 to $275. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for The Boeing Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $224 to $272, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on BA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 5.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71.

BA stock trade performance evaluation

The Boeing Company [BA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.65. With this latest performance, BA shares dropped by -5.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.70 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 192.32, while it was recorded at 179.19 for the last single week of trading, and 209.96 for the last 200 days.

The Boeing Company [BA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Boeing Company [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.10 and a Gross Margin at +10.41. The Boeing Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.75.

The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Boeing Company [BA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Boeing Company go to 20.17%.

The Boeing Company [BA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $58,209 million, or 54.50% of BA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: NEWPORT TRUST CO with ownership of 43,906,040, which is approximately 0.116% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,079,520 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.84 billion in BA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.6 billion in BA stock with ownership of nearly 0.446% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Boeing Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,035 institutional holders increased their position in The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA] by around 19,685,573 shares. Additionally, 993 investors decreased positions by around 11,405,913 shares, while 304 investors held positions by with 288,842,938 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 319,934,424 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BA stock had 268 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,963,288 shares, while 178 institutional investors sold positions of 3,494,974 shares during the same period.