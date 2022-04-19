Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]. What else is Wall St. saying

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ: HST] price plunged by -0.72 percent to reach at -$0.14. The company report on April 4, 2022 that Host Hotels & Resorts Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call to be Held on May 5, 2022.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) will report first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, after the market close.

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2022 results and business outlook on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Conference call access information is as follows:.

A sum of 5678338 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.51M shares. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares reached a high of $19.84 and dropped to a low of $19.325 until finishing in the latest session at $19.44.

The one-year HST stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.65. The average equity rating for HST stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HST shares is $21.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HST stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $18, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on HST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for HST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for HST in the course of the last twelve months was 88.41.

HST Stock Performance Analysis:

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.09. With this latest performance, HST shares gained by 3.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.33 for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.50, while it was recorded at 18.96 for the last single week of trading, and 17.13 for the last 200 days.

HST Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. go to 28.40%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,558 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 114,950,121, which is approximately -0.443% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 78,444,869 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.54 billion in HST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.36 billion in HST stock with ownership of nearly -0.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 228 institutional holders increased their position in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ:HST] by around 60,966,073 shares. Additionally, 232 investors decreased positions by around 59,631,314 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 622,918,538 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 743,515,925 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HST stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,323,814 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 14,438,717 shares during the same period.