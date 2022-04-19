Wall Street Analyst Initiated Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]. What else is Wall St. saying

Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UPST] closed the trading session at $81.72 on 04/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $79.01, while the highest price level was $83.88. The company report on March 30, 2022 that Red Rocks Credit Union Selects Upstart for Personal Lending.

Red Rocks Credit Union, a not-for-profit financial cooperative in Colorado with more than 16,000 members and $360 million in assets, today announced that it has partnered with Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform, to provide personal loans to better reach and serve more members.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -45.99 percent and weekly performance of -10.37 percent. The stock has been moved at -79.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -29.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -26.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.66M shares, UPST reached to a volume of 8413990 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $197.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

FBN Securities have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $124, while Stephens analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on UPST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc. is set at 9.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPST in the course of the last twelve months was 46.07.

UPST stock trade performance evaluation

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.37. With this latest performance, UPST shares dropped by -29.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.27 for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.05, while it was recorded at 85.21 for the last single week of trading, and 183.33 for the last 200 days.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.60. Upstart Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.79.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Upstart Holdings Inc. go to 30.00%.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,531 million, or 46.00% of UPST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 9,690,630, which is approximately 127.99% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,981,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $411.52 million in UPST stocks shares; and THIRD POINT LLC, currently with $330.44 million in UPST stock with ownership of nearly -67.742% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upstart Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 362 institutional holders increased their position in Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UPST] by around 15,430,641 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 15,150,445 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 12,163,417 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,744,503 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPST stock had 153 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,757,998 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 4,673,035 shares during the same period.