Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] stock Reiterated by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $17

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPCE] traded at a low on 04/18/22, posting a -4.78 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.56. The company report on April 8, 2022 that Virgin Galactic Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (“Virgin Galactic” or the “Company”), an aerospace and space travel company, announced today that it will report its financial results for the first quarter 2022 following the close of the U.S. markets on Thursday, May 05, 2022. Virgin Galactic will host a conference call to discuss the results that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.virgingalactic.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8072277 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stands at 6.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.23%.

The market cap for SPCE stock reached $2.24 billion, with 258.00 million shares outstanding and 207.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.68M shares, SPCE reached a trading volume of 8072277 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCE shares is $15.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $26 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on SPCE stock. On August 12, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for SPCE shares from 33 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 679.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30.

How has SPCE stock performed recently?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.50. With this latest performance, SPCE shares dropped by -4.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.41 for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.92, while it was recorded at 8.84 for the last single week of trading, and 18.46 for the last 200 days.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] shares currently have an operating margin of -9700.33 and a Gross Margin at -258.14. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10719.90.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.69.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Earnings analysis for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. go to 3.60%.

Insider trade positions for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]

There are presently around $690 million, or 34.30% of SPCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPCE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,961,503, which is approximately 6.054% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,873,536 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79.77 million in SPCE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $51.41 million in SPCE stock with ownership of nearly 22.987% of the company’s market capitalization.

174 institutional holders increased their position in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPCE] by around 19,106,113 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 4,477,908 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 53,143,558 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,727,579 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPCE stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,950,999 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 1,510,364 shares during the same period.