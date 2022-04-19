Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] stock Upgrade by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $4

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: TNXP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.11% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.51%. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Tonix Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the NobleCon18 Investor Conference.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that Seth Lederman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tonix Pharmaceuticals, will present and conduct investor meetings at NobleCon18, Noble Capital Markets’ Eighteenth Annual In-Person Small & Microcap Investor Conference being held April 19-21, 2022, in Hollywood, Florida.

Over the last 12 months, TNXP stock dropped by -80.83%. The one-year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 91.56. The average equity rating for TNXP stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $101.35 million, with 452.21 million shares outstanding and 439.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 29.66M shares, TNXP stock reached a trading volume of 16822836 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNXP shares is $2.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2017, representing the official price target for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock. On February 17, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for TNXP shares from 18 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

TNXP Stock Performance Analysis:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.51. With this latest performance, TNXP shares dropped by -19.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.20 for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2132, while it was recorded at 0.1933 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4870 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.43.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.70 and a Current Ratio set at 8.70.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23 million, or 23.60% of TNXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TNXP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 30,631,558, which is approximately 12.115% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,626,980 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.69 million in TNXP stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $3.51 million in TNXP stock with ownership of nearly 179.197% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:TNXP] by around 39,418,367 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 2,382,971 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 80,297,478 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,098,816 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TNXP stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,677,313 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 900,713 shares during the same period.