The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] Revenue clocked in at $78.35 billion, down -3.99% YTD: What’s Next?

The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE: PG] loss -0.95% on the last trading session, reaching $157.06 price per share at the time. The company report on April 14, 2022 that Jon Moeller Appointed Chairman of P&G Board of Directors.

Executive Chairman David Taylor to Retire.

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) today announced that Jon R. Moeller has been appointed Chairman of the Board, effective July 1, 2022. Moeller assumes the position in addition to his role as President and Chief Executive Officer following the retirement of current Executive Chairman David Taylor.

The Procter & Gamble Company represents 2.41 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $378.60 billion with the latest information. PG stock price has been found in the range of $156.53 to $158.98.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.11M shares, PG reached a trading volume of 6030175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $165.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for The Procter & Gamble Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $181 to $165. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for The Procter & Gamble Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $165 to $175, while Truist kept a Buy rating on PG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Procter & Gamble Company is set at 2.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 60.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for PG stock

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.90. With this latest performance, PG shares gained by 4.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.34 for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 154.63, while it was recorded at 158.72 for the last single week of trading, and 149.36 for the last 200 days.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

The Procter & Gamble Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Procter & Gamble Company go to 6.33%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]

There are presently around $245,430 million, or 66.00% of PG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 215,125,047, which is approximately 0.177% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 156,813,285 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.87 billion in PG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $16.72 billion in PG stock with ownership of nearly 1.655% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Procter & Gamble Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,691 institutional holders increased their position in The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE:PG] by around 51,910,952 shares. Additionally, 1,257 investors decreased positions by around 58,031,885 shares, while 359 investors held positions by with 1,437,828,505 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,547,771,342 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PG stock had 356 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,047,320 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 4,048,643 shares during the same period.