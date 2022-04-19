The Mosaic Company [MOS] moved up 2.76: Why It’s Important

The Mosaic Company [NYSE: MOS] traded at a high on 04/18/22, posting a 2.76 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $78.15. The company report on April 11, 2022 that Mosaic Announces Dates For First Quarter 2022 Results And Conference Call.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) plans to release 2022 first quarter earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022, after close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will issue a news wire alert when earnings materials are publicly available on the company’s website.

On Tuesday, May 3, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the company will host a conference call to discuss the results and answer questions submitted via email. Phone lines will be opened to allow for additional questions. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting Mosaic’s website, and an audio replay of the call will be available on the website for up to one year from the time of the earnings call.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6301778 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Mosaic Company stands at 5.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.10%.

The market cap for MOS stock reached $27.92 billion, with 373.60 million shares outstanding and 359.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.58M shares, MOS reached a trading volume of 6301778 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Mosaic Company [MOS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOS shares is $66.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for The Mosaic Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for The Mosaic Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Berenberg analysts kept a Hold rating on MOS stock. On January 14, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MOS shares from 37 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Mosaic Company is set at 3.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOS in the course of the last twelve months was 35.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has MOS stock performed recently?

The Mosaic Company [MOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.81. With this latest performance, MOS shares gained by 27.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 88.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 138.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.71 for The Mosaic Company [MOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.07, while it was recorded at 75.73 for the last single week of trading, and 41.80 for the last 200 days.

The Mosaic Company [MOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Mosaic Company [MOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.30 and a Gross Margin at +25.79. The Mosaic Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.80.

The Mosaic Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for The Mosaic Company [MOS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Mosaic Company go to 7.00%.

Insider trade positions for The Mosaic Company [MOS]

There are presently around $23,241 million, or 88.60% of MOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,707,783, which is approximately 9.722% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,680,742 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.18 billion in MOS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.76 billion in MOS stock with ownership of nearly -4.37% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Mosaic Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 413 institutional holders increased their position in The Mosaic Company [NYSE:MOS] by around 40,585,974 shares. Additionally, 247 investors decreased positions by around 19,906,165 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 245,111,190 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 305,603,329 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOS stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,121,997 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 3,207,700 shares during the same period.