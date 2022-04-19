The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] Stock trading around $42.16 per share: What’s Next?

The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ: KHC] loss -0.31% or -0.13 points to close at $42.16 with a heavy trading volume of 5754600 shares. The company report on April 5, 2022 that The Kraft Heinz Company to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on April 27, 2022.

The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz”) will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. A press release and supplemental materials, including a pre-recorded management discussion, will be issued before the market opens. Kraft Heinz management will then host a live question-and-answer session with analysts beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

The earnings release, supplemental materials, and audio of Kraft Heinz’s question-and-answer session can be accessed at ir.kraftheinzcompany.com. A replay will be available following the event through the same website.

It opened the trading session at $42.275, the shares rose to $42.415 and dropped to $41.89, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KHC points out that the company has recorded 14.01% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -28.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.60M shares, KHC reached to a volume of 5754600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KHC shares is $40.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for The Kraft Heinz Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim dropped their target price from $46 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2021, representing the official price target for The Kraft Heinz Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on KHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kraft Heinz Company is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for KHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for KHC in the course of the last twelve months was 20.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for KHC stock

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.98. With this latest performance, KHC shares gained by 11.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.61 for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.52, while it was recorded at 41.76 for the last single week of trading, and 37.20 for the last 200 days.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.47 and a Gross Margin at +32.97. The Kraft Heinz Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.05.

The Kraft Heinz Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kraft Heinz Company go to -1.88%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]

There are presently around $32,710 million, or 79.30% of KHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KHC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 325,634,818, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 55,891,490 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.36 billion in KHC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.98 billion in KHC stock with ownership of nearly 2.775% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kraft Heinz Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 559 institutional holders increased their position in The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ:KHC] by around 44,198,219 shares. Additionally, 401 investors decreased positions by around 27,942,806 shares, while 177 investors held positions by with 701,322,638 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 773,463,663 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KHC stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,254,614 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 5,483,626 shares during the same period.