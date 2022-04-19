RBC Capital Mkts lifts Verastem Inc. [VSTM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Verastem Inc. [NASDAQ: VSTM] jumped around 0.24 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.77 at the close of the session, up 15.69%. The company report on April 4, 2022 that Verastem Oncology Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq:VSTM), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients with cancer, today announced the grant of stock options to purchase 435,750 shares of its common stock and the grant of 240,900 restricted stock units (RSUs) to nine new employees. The awards were granted pursuant to the Nasdaq inducement grant exception as an inducement material to the employees’ acceptance of employment with Verastem Oncology in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The stock options to purchase 360,750 shares of Verastem Oncology’s common stock and the 240,900 RSUs that were granted to the nine new employees will vest at a rate of twenty-five percent (25%) on the one-year anniversary of the employee’s date of hire, with the remaining shares vesting quarterly over the next three (3) years in equal quarterly amounts, provided the employees continue to serve as employees of or other service providers to Verastem Oncology on each such vesting date. A stock option to purchase 75,000 shares of Verastem Oncology’s common stock will vest upon the achievement of certain business milestones, provided the employee continues to serve as an employee of or other service provider to Verastem Oncology on such vesting dates. The stock options have an exercise price equal to $1.43 per share, the closing price of Verastem Oncology’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on April 1, 2022.

Verastem Inc. stock is now -13.66% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VSTM Stock saw the intraday high of $2.13 and lowest of $1.57 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.93, which means current price is +70.19% above from all time high which was touched on 04/14/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, VSTM reached a trading volume of 30078660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Verastem Inc. [VSTM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSTM shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSTM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Verastem Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Verastem Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Alliance Global Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on VSTM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verastem Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 135.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

How has VSTM stock performed recently?

Verastem Inc. [VSTM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.26. With this latest performance, VSTM shares gained by 46.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.82 for Verastem Inc. [VSTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3396, while it was recorded at 1.5700 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3438 for the last 200 days.

Verastem Inc. [VSTM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verastem Inc. [VSTM] shares currently have an operating margin of -10372.28 and a Gross Margin at +66.01. Verastem Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11749.17.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.14.

Verastem Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Earnings analysis for Verastem Inc. [VSTM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSTM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verastem Inc. go to 1.74%.

Insider trade positions for Verastem Inc. [VSTM]

There are presently around $210 million, or 65.90% of VSTM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VSTM stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 21,491,630, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 17,062,158 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.2 million in VSTM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $21.82 million in VSTM stock with ownership of nearly -0.015% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verastem Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Verastem Inc. [NASDAQ:VSTM] by around 13,140,329 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 9,575,040 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 96,127,690 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,843,059 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VSTM stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,103,132 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,614,732 shares during the same period.