QuantumScape Corporation [QS] stock Initiated by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $20

QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE: QS] slipped around -1.04 points on Monday, while shares priced at $17.17 at the close of the session, down -5.71%. The company report on April 12, 2022 that QuantumScape Announces Timing of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Webcast.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), a leader in developing next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles, today announced it will release 2022 first quarter financial results after market close on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. This will be followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Participating on the call will be Jagdeep Singh, co-founder and chief executive officer, and Kevin Hettrich, chief financial officer, of QuantumScape.

Starting today, April 12, retail and institutional shareholders can submit and upvote questions they would like addressed on the earnings call. QuantumScape management will respond to a selection of the most upvoted questions. To submit questions, please visit the Say online platform; shareholders at brokers with Say can participate directly in their investing app or broker website. We will accept questions on the Q&A platform until Monday, April 25, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

QuantumScape Corporation stock is now -22.62% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QS Stock saw the intraday high of $18.26 and lowest of $16.761 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 43.08, which means current price is +29.98% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.32M shares, QS reached a trading volume of 6480228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about QuantumScape Corporation [QS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QS shares is $22.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SMBC Nikko raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for QuantumScape Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on QS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantumScape Corporation is set at 1.25 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.32.

How has QS stock performed recently?

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.35. With this latest performance, QS shares gained by 3.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.06 for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.92, while it was recorded at 17.92 for the last single week of trading, and 22.29 for the last 200 days.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.30.

QuantumScape Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 47.80 and a Current Ratio set at 47.80.

Insider trade positions for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]

There are presently around $1,917 million, or 36.10% of QS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QS stocks are: CAPRICORN INVESTMENT GROUP LLC with ownership of 17,866,380, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,319,993 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $315.4 million in QS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $161.71 million in QS stock with ownership of nearly 13.453% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QuantumScape Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 224 institutional holders increased their position in QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE:QS] by around 34,955,941 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 13,812,961 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 56,494,225 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,263,127 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QS stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,032,339 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 2,308,089 shares during the same period.