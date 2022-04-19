QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] Stock trading around $139.32 per share: What’s Next?

QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ: QCOM] gained 1.76% or 2.41 points to close at $139.32 with a heavy trading volume of 8779107 shares. The company report on April 15, 2022 that Qualcomm Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced that it will publish the Company’s financial results for its second quarter fiscal 2022 on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, after the close of the market on the Company’s Investor Relations website, at https://investor.qualcomm.com/financial-information. The earnings release will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K, which will be available on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov.

Qualcomm will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter fiscal 2022 results which will be broadcast live on April 27, 2022, beginning at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) at https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/events. An audio replay will be available at https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/events and via telephone following the live call for 30 days thereafter. To listen to the replay via telephone, U.S. callers may dial (877) 660-6853 and international callers may dial (201) 612-7415. Callers should use reservation number 13728288.

It opened the trading session at $135.62, the shares rose to $140.35 and dropped to $135.56, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for QCOM points out that the company has recorded 7.00% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -14.04% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.78M shares, QCOM reached to a volume of 8779107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QCOM shares is $218.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SMBC Nikko have made an estimate for QUALCOMM Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $190 to $222. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2022, representing the official price target for QUALCOMM Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $215 to $223, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on QCOM stock. On February 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for QCOM shares from 195 to 210.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QUALCOMM Incorporated is set at 5.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for QCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for QCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 36.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for QCOM stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.92. With this latest performance, QCOM shares dropped by -8.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.21 for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 157.30, while it was recorded at 137.64 for the last single week of trading, and 155.67 for the last 200 days.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.16 and a Gross Margin at +57.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.94.

Return on Total Capital for QCOM is now 40.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 39.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 112.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 163.81. Additionally, QCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 142.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] managed to generate an average of $200,956 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.QUALCOMM Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QUALCOMM Incorporated go to 14.68%.

An analysis of insider ownership at QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]

There are presently around $113,550 million, or 74.80% of QCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 104,021,825, which is approximately 0.315% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 81,379,537 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.14 billion in QCOM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.73 billion in QCOM stock with ownership of nearly 3.262% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QUALCOMM Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,370 institutional holders increased their position in QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ:QCOM] by around 61,211,486 shares. Additionally, 904 investors decreased positions by around 53,589,996 shares, while 252 investors held positions by with 714,576,560 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 829,378,042 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QCOM stock had 391 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,917,173 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 7,007,155 shares during the same period.