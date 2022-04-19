Progenity Inc. [PROG] Is Currently -0.84 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Progenity Inc. [NASDAQ: PROG] closed the trading session at $0.99 on 04/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.9509, while the highest price level was $1.02. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Progenity to Become Biora Therapeutics as it Completes Transformation.

Upcoming Change Reflects the Company’s Focus on Oral Delivery of Biotherapeutics.

Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), a biotechnology company innovating in the field of oral biotherapeutics for gastrointestinal health and beyond, today announced that it will change its name to Biora Therapeutics, Inc. during the second quarter of 2022, to better reflect the company’s focus on developing its pipeline for targeted and systemic oral delivery of biotherapeutics.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -52.56 percent and weekly performance of -14.52 percent. The stock has been moved at -53.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -23.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -41.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.53M shares, PROG reached to a volume of 5313568 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Progenity Inc. [PROG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PROG shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PROG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Progenity Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Progenity Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $2, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on PROG stock. On February 08, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PROG shares from 11 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Progenity Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for PROG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 159.73.

PROG stock trade performance evaluation

Progenity Inc. [PROG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.52. With this latest performance, PROG shares dropped by -23.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PROG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.72 for Progenity Inc. [PROG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3738, while it was recorded at 1.0323 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9821 for the last 200 days.

Progenity Inc. [PROG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Progenity Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Progenity Inc. [PROG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $48 million, or 28.40% of PROG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PROG stocks are: ATHYRIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 29,855,847, which is approximately -17.971% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,788,419 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.79 million in PROG stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $4.58 million in PROG stock with ownership of nearly -29.93% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Progenity Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Progenity Inc. [NASDAQ:PROG] by around 10,987,820 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 10,498,932 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 26,985,083 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,471,835 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PROG stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,331,888 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,426,702 shares during the same period.