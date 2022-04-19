Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] Is Currently -0.71 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE: PM] traded at a low on 04/18/22, posting a -0.71 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $101.05. The company report on April 14, 2022 that Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) to Host Webcast of 2022 First-Quarter Results.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Regulatory News:.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) will host a live audio webcast on www.pmi.com/2022Q1earnings on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET, to discuss its 2022 First-Quarter results which will be issued at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET the same day.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7423975 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Philip Morris International Inc. stands at 1.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.77%.

The market cap for PM stock reached $155.76 billion, with 1.56 billion shares outstanding and 1.55 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.85M shares, PM reached a trading volume of 7423975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $108.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $130 to $110. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Philip Morris International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $81 to $105, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on PM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc. is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 42.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has PM stock performed recently?

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.98. With this latest performance, PM shares gained by 8.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.81 for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.43, while it was recorded at 101.15 for the last single week of trading, and 98.08 for the last 200 days.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.38 and a Gross Margin at +67.70. Philip Morris International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.98.

Philip Morris International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc. go to 4.95%.

Insider trade positions for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]

There are presently around $118,214 million, or 75.60% of PM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 126,627,443, which is approximately 0.944% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 94,109,468 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.58 billion in PM stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $8.18 billion in PM stock with ownership of nearly -2.933% of the company’s market capitalization.

973 institutional holders increased their position in Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE:PM] by around 38,792,780 shares. Additionally, 788 investors decreased positions by around 45,187,347 shares, while 292 investors held positions by with 1,077,595,289 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,161,575,416 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PM stock had 195 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,749,168 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 2,286,132 shares during the same period.