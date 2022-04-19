Noble Capital Markets lifts Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ: OCGN] closed the trading session at $2.60 on 04/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.60, while the highest price level was $2.92. The company report on April 18, 2022 that Ocugen, Inc. to Commercialize COVAXIN™ in Mexico, Rights Now Encompassing All of North America.

• Ocugen responsible for commercialization of COVAXIN™ in Mexico.

• COVAXIN™, already authorized for emergency use in adults by health regulators in Mexico, has been submitted for Emergency Use Authorization for children aged 2-18 years.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -42.86 percent and weekly performance of -12.16 percent. The stock has been moved at -69.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -20.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -38.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.92M shares, OCGN reached to a volume of 12555158 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCGN shares is $8.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Ocugen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price from $10 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Ocugen Inc. stock. On February 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for OCGN shares from 0.70 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocugen Inc. is set at 0.29 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

OCGN stock trade performance evaluation

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.16. With this latest performance, OCGN shares dropped by -20.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.15 for Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.27, while it was recorded at 2.80 for the last single week of trading, and 5.98 for the last 200 days.

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ocugen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.70 and a Current Ratio set at 14.70.

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $176 million, or 37.40% of OCGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCGN stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 14,017,619, which is approximately 23.858% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,931,131 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.69 million in OCGN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $29.27 million in OCGN stock with ownership of nearly -2.468% of the company’s market capitalization.

70 institutional holders increased their position in Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ:OCGN] by around 12,000,707 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 3,132,588 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 48,803,283 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,936,578 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCGN stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,841,895 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,991,813 shares during the same period.