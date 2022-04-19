Newmont Corporation [NEM] is 37.73% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Newmont Corporation [NYSE: NEM] price surged by 0.77 percent to reach at $0.65. The company report on April 14, 2022 that Newmont Publishes 2021 Sustainability Report.

Today, Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) launched its 2021 Sustainability Report as part of its suite of reports on the Company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices in key areas that include health, safety and security, human rights, the environment, social acceptance, governance, and inclusion and diversity.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220414005599/en/.

A sum of 5506370 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.54M shares. Newmont Corporation shares reached a high of $86.37 and dropped to a low of $85.10 until finishing in the latest session at $85.42.

The one-year NEM stock forecast points to a potential downside of -17.22.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Newmont Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Newmont Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $81 to $69, while CIBC kept a Neutral rating on NEM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newmont Corporation is set at 2.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEM in the course of the last twelve months was 77.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

Newmont Corporation [NEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.02. With this latest performance, NEM shares gained by 16.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.18 for Newmont Corporation [NEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.69, while it was recorded at 83.67 for the last single week of trading, and 62.18 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newmont Corporation [NEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.72 and a Gross Margin at +19.49. Newmont Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.71.

Newmont Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

There are presently around $52,817 million, or 81.80% of NEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 91,635,497, which is approximately -0.579% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 65,686,310 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.57 billion in NEM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.42 billion in NEM stock with ownership of nearly 1.552% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Newmont Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 546 institutional holders increased their position in Newmont Corporation [NYSE:NEM] by around 41,545,873 shares. Additionally, 485 investors decreased positions by around 34,661,508 shares, while 137 investors held positions by with 546,856,177 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 623,063,558 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEM stock had 171 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,070,655 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 4,209,219 shares during the same period.