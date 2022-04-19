Market cap of Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] reaches 18.39M – now what?

Molecular Data Inc. [NASDAQ: MKD] traded at a low on 04/18/22, posting a -6.45 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.13. The company report on January 19, 2022 that MKD clinches two awards, industrial digitalization efforts bearing fruits.

Molecular Data Inc. (“Molecular Data” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MKD), a leading technology-driven platform in China’s chemical industry, today announced that the Company has been awarded with the 2021 Digital Service Innovation Enterprise Award. The 2021 Innovation Impact Initiative is launched by CCID, China Electronics Information Industry Research Institute (part of the PRC’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology) and Digital Economy Magazine. This awards list is jointly released by both organizations.

On the same day, Molecular Data has been rated top 8 in the “Digitalization of the plastics industry” list. A renowned agency, the Research center of E-commerce and the E-commerce Platform jointly released this “Top 100 list for China’s industrial digitalization in 2021”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7162929 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Molecular Data Inc. stands at 13.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.93%.

The market cap for MKD stock reached $18.39 million, with 116.05 million shares outstanding and 108.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.86M shares, MKD reached a trading volume of 7162929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Molecular Data Inc. [MKD]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Molecular Data Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for MKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03.

How has MKD stock performed recently?

Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.23. With this latest performance, MKD shares dropped by -43.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.36 for Molecular Data Inc. [MKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1804, while it was recorded at 0.1464 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3372 for the last 200 days.

Molecular Data Inc. [MKD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.36 and a Gross Margin at -0.13. Molecular Data Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.32.

Additionally, MKD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 137.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] managed to generate an average of -$251,431 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 49.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 12.55.Molecular Data Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Molecular Data Inc. [MKD]

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.80% of MKD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MKD stocks are: TB ALTERNATIVE ASSETS LTD. with ownership of 2,290,570, which is approximately -54.189% of the company’s market cap and around 10.08% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,106,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in MKD stocks shares; and GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP, currently with $93000.0 in MKD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Molecular Data Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Molecular Data Inc. [NASDAQ:MKD] by around 2,149,235 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 4,230,468 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,846,818 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,532,885 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MKD stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,778,461 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 1,516,093 shares during the same period.