Market cap of IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP] reaches 24.52M – now what?

IT Tech Packaging Inc. [AMEX: ITP] gained 18.48% on the last trading session, reaching $0.25 price per share at the time. The company report on April 1, 2022 that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. Files Circular for Special Meeting of Shareholders to Approve Acquisition by an Affiliate of Clearlake Capital Group, L.P..

Annual and Special Meeting to be held May 11, 2022.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. represents 99.05 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $24.52 million with the latest information. ITP stock price has been found in the range of $0.21 to $0.29.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, ITP reached a trading volume of 8853876 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for IT Tech Packaging Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

Trading performance analysis for ITP stock

IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.64. With this latest performance, ITP shares gained by 11.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.68 for IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2129, while it was recorded at 0.2168 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3169 for the last 200 days.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.91 and a Gross Margin at +6.85. IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.41.

IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IT Tech Packaging Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP]

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.20% of ITP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITP stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 898,257, which is approximately 271.488% of the company’s market cap and around 5.47% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 374,723 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79000.0 in ITP stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $47000.0 in ITP stock with ownership of nearly -24.394% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IT Tech Packaging Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in IT Tech Packaging Inc. [AMEX:ITP] by around 1,354,571 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 577,536 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 242,194 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,174,301 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITP stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 321,735 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 490,557 shares during the same period.