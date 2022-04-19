Market cap of Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] reaches 15.74M – now what?

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [NASDAQ: GFAI] loss -17.68% on the last trading session, reaching $0.74 price per share at the time. The company report on April 14, 2022 that Guardforce AI Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements.

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (“Guardforce AI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:GFAI) (NASDAQ:GFAIW), an integrated security solutions provider, today announced that it has received notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (Nasdaq) on April 11, 2022 informing Guardforce AI that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq listing rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Rule”) for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. Consequently, Guardforce AI is now in compliance with all applicable listing standards and its ordinary share will continue to be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

Guardforce AI was previously notified by Nasdaq on March 9, 2022 that it was not in compliance with the minimum bid price rule because its ordinary share failed to meet the closing bid price of $1.00 or more for 30 consecutive business days. In order to regain compliance with the Rule, the Company was required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive trading days. This requirement was met on April 8, 2022, the tenth consecutive trading day when the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary share was over $1.00.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited represents 21.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.74 million with the latest information. GFAI stock price has been found in the range of $0.732 to $0.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.72M shares, GFAI reached a trading volume of 5214542 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardforce AI Co. Limited is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42.

Trading performance analysis for GFAI stock

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -38.14. With this latest performance, GFAI shares dropped by -21.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.61% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.44 for Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8900, while it was recorded at 1.0528 for the last single week of trading.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.54 and a Gross Margin at +7.98. Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -250.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.98.

An analysis of insider ownership at Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 10.33% of GFAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GFAI stocks are: KEPOS CAPITAL LP with ownership of 500,000, which is approximately -44.086% of the company’s market cap and around 71.54% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 125,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in GFAI stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $4000.0 in GFAI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Guardforce AI Co. Limited [NASDAQ:GFAI] by around 7,119 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 1,564,153 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 938,278 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 632,994 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFAI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,119 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 568,150 shares during the same period.