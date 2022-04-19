Market cap of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] reaches 27.79M – now what?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSCW] price plunged by -15.22 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on April 14, 2022 that The Push for Glory Continues as Color Star’s partner team Villarreal CF advances to the Semi-Finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) (“Color Star” or the “Company”), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, announces today that their partner team Villarreal CF, nicknamed the “Yellow Submarine”, has admirably achieved even more footballing glory by defeating Bayern Munich by 2-1 on aggregate in order to advance to the Champions League semi-finals.

As a global partner of the team, Color Star also issued their congratulations at once, expecting the team to ultimately win the Champions League crown.

A sum of 8685787 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.23M shares. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. shares reached a high of $0.1715 and dropped to a low of $0.1278 until finishing in the latest session at $0.14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.23. With this latest performance, CSCW shares dropped by -41.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.86 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2930, while it was recorded at 0.1660 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5833 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] shares currently have an operating margin of -140.86 and a Gross Margin at -45.30. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -142.08.

Return on Total Capital for CSCW is now -22.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] managed to generate an average of -$175,248 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.40% of CSCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 373,196, which is approximately 66.338% of the company’s market cap and around 11.90% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, holding 103,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17000.0 in CSCW stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $13000.0 in CSCW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSCW] by around 424,327 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 8,777,089 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 8,485,065 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 716,351 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCW stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 267,491 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 8,749,425 shares during the same period.