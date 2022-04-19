Market cap of Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] reaches 19.63M – now what?

Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: BRQS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.27% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.41%. The company report on April 14, 2022 that Borqs Technologies Has Successfully Purchased 5G License with Qualcomm.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS, “Borqs”, or the “Company”), a global provider of 5G wireless solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, and innovative clean energy, provides the following updates on the Company.

The Company has successfully signed a set of revised licensing agreements with Qualcomm, which includes purchasing the 5G patent licensing agreement. These agreements enable the Company to design and manufacture 5G products based on the Qualcomm latest technologies for customers worldwide. The proliferation of 5G usage in connection with the Qualcomm 5G platforms will continue to make 5G more robust for adaptations beyond smartphones and extend into home connectivity, computing, industrial equipment, power grid management, and more.

Over the last 12 months, BRQS stock dropped by -82.93%.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.63 million, with 115.16 million shares outstanding and 58.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.67M shares, BRQS stock reached a trading volume of 246548640 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Borqs Technologies Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRQS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

BRQS Stock Performance Analysis:

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.41. With this latest performance, BRQS shares dropped by -27.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRQS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.75 for Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2735, while it was recorded at 0.1795 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5261 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Borqs Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] shares currently have an operating margin of -149.14 and a Gross Margin at +5.67. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -134.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] managed to generate an average of -$126,182 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Borqs Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.20% of BRQS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRQS stocks are: PATHSTONE FAMILY OFFICE, LLC with ownership of 999,392, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.41% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 221,512 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43000.0 in BRQS stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $25000.0 in BRQS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Borqs Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:BRQS] by around 1,007,527 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 1,160,888 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 796,335 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,372,080 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRQS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 999,527 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,056,154 shares during the same period.