Market Analysts see Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] gaining to $51. Time to buy?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARA] closed the trading session at $20.90 on 04/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.79, while the highest price level was $21.26. The company report on April 5, 2022 that Marathon Digital Holdings Announces Intent To Transition Hardin, Montana Bitcoin Mining Operations to More Sustainable Power Sources.

Hardin Transition Reflects Marathon’s Commitment To Achieve 100% Carbon Neutrality by Year-End 2022.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) (“Marathon” or “Company”), one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, today announced the Company’s intent to transition its bitcoin miners from the facility in Hardin, MT to new locations with more sustainable and non-carbon emitting sources of power.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -36.40 percent and weekly performance of -7.85 percent. The stock has been moved at -57.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -21.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -26.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.41M shares, MARA reached to a volume of 9528349 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MARA shares is $57.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MARA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on MARA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.50.

MARA stock trade performance evaluation

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.85. With this latest performance, MARA shares dropped by -21.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.30 for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.49, while it was recorded at 21.50 for the last single week of trading, and 34.93 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.91 and a Gross Margin at -31.58. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.04.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.11.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 49.90 and a Current Ratio set at 49.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. go to 50.00%.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $873 million, or 41.40% of MARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,255,382, which is approximately 2.495% of the company’s market cap and around 5.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,717,492 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $142.61 million in MARA stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $60.51 million in MARA stock with ownership of nearly 20.595% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARA] by around 6,878,789 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 3,291,664 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 30,964,039 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,134,492 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARA stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,617,954 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,133,177 shares during the same period.