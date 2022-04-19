Market Analysts see KeyCorp [KEY] gaining to $27. Time to buy?

KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] traded at a high on 04/18/22, posting a 1.42 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $20.77. The company report on April 18, 2022 that Key Issues 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report.

Highlights Include New Climate Stewardship and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Commitments.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9043791 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of KeyCorp stands at 2.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.71%.

The market cap for KEY stock reached $19.20 billion, with 923.05 million shares outstanding and 916.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.31M shares, KEY reached a trading volume of 9043791 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KeyCorp [KEY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $26.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for KeyCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $220 to $195. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for KeyCorp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KeyCorp is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 51.90.

How has KEY stock performed recently?

KeyCorp [KEY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, KEY shares dropped by -13.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.87 for KeyCorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.69, while it was recorded at 20.64 for the last single week of trading, and 22.65 for the last 200 days.

KeyCorp [KEY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KeyCorp [KEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.72. KeyCorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.46.

Earnings analysis for KeyCorp [KEY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KeyCorp go to -1.55%.

Insider trade positions for KeyCorp [KEY]

There are presently around $15,721 million, or 85.40% of KEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 109,923,407, which is approximately -2.498% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 83,634,140 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.71 billion in KEY stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.7 billion in KEY stock with ownership of nearly 8.597% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KeyCorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 409 institutional holders increased their position in KeyCorp [NYSE:KEY] by around 34,086,861 shares. Additionally, 311 investors decreased positions by around 49,479,250 shares, while 158 investors held positions by with 684,079,189 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 767,645,300 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEY stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,694,168 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 3,483,571 shares during the same period.