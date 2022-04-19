Market Analysts see CSX Corporation [CSX] gaining to $39. Time to buy?

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ: CSX] gained 0.49% on the last trading session, reaching $35.06 price per share at the time. The company report on April 14, 2022 that CSX Receives Approval From Surface Transportation Board to Acquire Pan Am Railways.

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced that the Surface Transportation Board (STB) approved CSX’s application to acquire Pan Am Railways, Inc. (Pan Am). CSX will move forward with the acquisition with a planned closing date of June 1, 2022, at which time CSX will acquire control of Pan Am.

“CSX is pleased that the STB approved the proposed acquisition of Pan Am and has recognized the significant benefits this transaction will bring to shippers and other New England stakeholders,” said president and chief executive officer, James M. Foote. “We look forward to integrating Pan Am, their employees and the rail-served industries of the Northeast into CSX and to working in partnership with connecting railroads to provide exceptional supply chain solutions to New England and beyond.”David A. Fink, president of Pan Am Railways said: “This much anticipated decision paves the way for an exciting new chapter for Pan Am customers and our employees as we begin our transition to the CSX team.”Adding Pan Am to our network will extend the reach of our service to a wider customer base over an expanded territory, creating new efficiencies and market prospects for customers to capitalize on a robust pipeline of growth opportunities to move freight to, from and within New England.

CSX Corporation represents 2.21 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $76.01 billion with the latest information. CSX stock price has been found in the range of $34.86 to $35.19.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.74M shares, CSX reached a trading volume of 12727143 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CSX Corporation [CSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $39.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for CSX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research dropped their target price from $41 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for CSX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $41 to $37, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on CSX stock. On January 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CSX shares from 43 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corporation is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 30.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for CSX stock

CSX Corporation [CSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.92. With this latest performance, CSX shares dropped by -1.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.85 for CSX Corporation [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.16, while it was recorded at 34.59 for the last single week of trading, and 34.24 for the last 200 days.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

CSX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corporation go to 15.49%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CSX Corporation [CSX]

There are presently around $57,306 million, or 76.80% of CSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSX stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 184,488,460, which is approximately 4.439% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 183,589,803 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.44 billion in CSX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.32 billion in CSX stock with ownership of nearly 3.516% of the company’s market capitalization.

720 institutional holders increased their position in CSX Corporation [NASDAQ:CSX] by around 101,131,964 shares. Additionally, 559 investors decreased positions by around 110,954,111 shares, while 303 investors held positions by with 1,422,438,096 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,634,524,171 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSX stock had 213 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,439,671 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 32,742,323 shares during the same period.