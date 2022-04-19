Market Analysts see CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] gaining to $18. Time to buy?

CEL-SCI Corporation [AMEX: CVM] surged by $0.37 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $6.14 during the day while it closed the day at $3.67. The company report on February 16, 2022 that CVM: First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results.

By John Vandermosten, CFA.

CEL-SCI Corporation stock has also loss -6.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CVM stock has declined by -44.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -64.71% and lost -48.31% year-on date.

The market cap for CVM stock reached $164.16 million, with 43.08 million shares outstanding and 41.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 763.90K shares, CVM reached a trading volume of 48041794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVM shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for CEL-SCI Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dawson James raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2015, representing the official price target for CEL-SCI Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CEL-SCI Corporation is set at 0.51 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83.

CVM stock trade performance evaluation

CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.38. With this latest performance, CVM shares dropped by -24.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.78 for CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.71, while it was recorded at 3.45 for the last single week of trading, and 8.22 for the last 200 days.

CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -95.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.47.

CEL-SCI Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.90 and a Current Ratio set at 12.60.

CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $51 million, or 31.50% of CVM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVM stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 3,368,998, which is approximately -26.388% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,942,209 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.71 million in CVM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.86 million in CVM stock with ownership of nearly -2.549% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CEL-SCI Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in CEL-SCI Corporation [AMEX:CVM] by around 1,884,917 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 2,445,544 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 11,256,290 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,586,751 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVM stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 674,142 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 205,418 shares during the same period.