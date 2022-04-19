Market Analysts see Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] price plunged by -7.25 percent to reach at -$0.15. The company report on April 14, 2022 that Bionano Genomics Announces Issuance of Two U.S. Patents for Novel Methods that Expand Patent Protection for Uses of Nanochannel Arrays in Genome Analysis.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO), pioneer of optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions on the Saphyr® system and provider of NxClinical™ software, the leading solution for visualization, interpretation and reporting of genomic data, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued two new US Patents, No. 11,291,999 and No. 11,292,713 on April 5, 2022.

The ‘999 patent, titled “Photocleavage method and apparatus to clean fluidic devices,” claims a novel apparatus and method for using a light source to minimize aggregation of biopolymers in or around a nanochannel. This technology is used by Bionano to enable multiple cycles of DNA loading, imaging, clearing and reloading, making it important to the performance of Bionano’s nanochannel arrays. This patent family also includes issued patents in Japan and China.

A sum of 6310475 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.94M shares. Bionano Genomics Inc. shares reached a high of $2.06 and dropped to a low of $1.91 until finishing in the latest session at $1.92.

The one-year BNGO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 78.06. The average equity rating for BNGO stock is currently 1.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNGO shares is $8.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Bionano Genomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BNGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83.

BNGO Stock Performance Analysis:

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.73. With this latest performance, BNGO shares dropped by -10.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.72 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.18, while it was recorded at 2.06 for the last single week of trading, and 4.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bionano Genomics Inc. Fundamentals:

Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.90 and a Current Ratio set at 12.50.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $157 million, or 27.10% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,660,129, which is approximately 2.752% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,825,634 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.69 million in BNGO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.9 million in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly -4.307% of the company’s market capitalization.

95 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 10,854,077 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 7,131,871 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 58,036,600 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,022,548 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,267,516 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,332,842 shares during the same period.