Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] Revenue clocked in at $3.73 billion, up 5.68% YTD: What’s Next?

Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE: KGC] slipped around 0.0 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $6.14 at the close of the session, down 0.00%. The company report on April 8, 2022 that Kinross to announce Q1 results on May 10, 2022.

Company to hold virtual Annual Meeting of ShareholdersMeeting materials are now available.

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) will release its financial statements and operating results for the first quarter of 2022 on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, after market close. On Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 7:45 a.m. EDT Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. The call-in numbers are as follows:.

Kinross Gold Corporation stock is now 5.68% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KGC Stock saw the intraday high of $6.18 and lowest of $6.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.34, which means current price is +22.80% above from all time high which was touched on 04/11/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 22.29M shares, KGC reached a trading volume of 12625921 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KGC shares is $9.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KGC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Kinross Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Kinross Gold Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7.50 to $8, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on KGC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinross Gold Corporation is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for KGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for KGC in the course of the last twelve months was 175.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has KGC stock performed recently?

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.19. With this latest performance, KGC shares gained by 11.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.12 for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.67, while it was recorded at 6.15 for the last single week of trading, and 5.86 for the last 200 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.66 and a Gross Margin at +27.22. Kinross Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.05.

Kinross Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinross Gold Corporation go to -4.22%.

Insider trade positions for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]

There are presently around $3,685 million, or 69.90% of KGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KGC stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 72,799,194, which is approximately -10.497% of the company’s market cap and around 0.22% of the total institutional ownership; RUFFER LLP, holding 59,308,657 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $364.15 million in KGC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $246.82 million in KGC stock with ownership of nearly 2.061% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinross Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE:KGC] by around 81,537,341 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 58,555,648 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 460,103,561 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 600,196,550 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KGC stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,432,273 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,787,200 shares during the same period.