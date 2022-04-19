KeyBanc Capital Markets slashes price target on SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] – find out why.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SAIL] loss -0.06% on the last trading session, reaching $64.16 price per share at the time. The company report on April 11, 2022 that SailPoint to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo for $6.9 Billion.

SailPoint stockholders to receive $65.25 per share in cash.

Deal price represents a 48% premium to the 90-day VWAP.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. represents 93.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.05 billion with the latest information. SAIL stock price has been found in the range of $64.12 to $64.36.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, SAIL reached a trading volume of 10663414 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAIL shares is $65.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAIL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $45 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2022, representing the official price target for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $60, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on SAIL stock. On March 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SAIL shares from 55 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. is set at 2.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.62.

Trading performance analysis for SAIL stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.25. With this latest performance, SAIL shares gained by 46.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.13 for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.09, while it was recorded at 61.22 for the last single week of trading, and 46.95 for the last 200 days.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.79 and a Gross Margin at +72.37. SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.04.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.40.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAIL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL]

There are presently around $6,343 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAIL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,698,122, which is approximately -1.669% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,098,318 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $583.75 million in SAIL stocks shares; and HMI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $553.2 million in SAIL stock with ownership of nearly -1.989% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SAIL] by around 6,222,611 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 6,144,885 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 86,497,903 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,865,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAIL stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,907,832 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 967,450 shares during the same period.