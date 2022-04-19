JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] is -10.25% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ: JBLU] gained 0.63% on the last trading session, reaching $12.78 price per share at the time. The company report on April 14, 2022 that JetBlue Announces Webcast of First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (Nasdaq: JBLU) announced today that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss first quarter 2022 financial results on April 26th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A live, listen-only webcast of the call will be available on JetBlue’s investor relations website at the following web address:.

JetBlue Airways Corporation represents 320.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.07 billion with the latest information. JBLU stock price has been found in the range of $12.54 to $12.98.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.83M shares, JBLU reached a trading volume of 10297515 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $15.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for JetBlue Airways Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for JetBlue Airways Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on JBLU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JetBlue Airways Corporation is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for JBLU in the course of the last twelve months was 2.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for JBLU stock

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.71. With this latest performance, JBLU shares dropped by -12.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.02 for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.18, while it was recorded at 12.32 for the last single week of trading, and 14.75 for the last 200 days.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

JetBlue Airways Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]

There are presently around $3,182 million, or 79.90% of JBLU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBLU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 30,476,270, which is approximately 2.443% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,896,574 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $369.3 million in JBLU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $329.81 million in JBLU stock with ownership of nearly 2.216% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JetBlue Airways Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 208 institutional holders increased their position in JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ:JBLU] by around 25,341,739 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 21,228,843 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 202,395,656 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 248,966,238 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JBLU stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,016,982 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 5,505,787 shares during the same period.