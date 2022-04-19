Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] Stock trading around $5.54 per share: What’s Next?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE: ITUB] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $5.57 during the day while it closed the day at $5.54. The company report on April 13, 2022 that Announcement to the Market – Itaú Unibanco raises R$1 billion in Green Instrument with IFC.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. announces to its stockholders and the market in general that it has raised R$1 billion in green instrument denominated Letras Financeiras Verde in the local market with the Finance Corporation (IFC), member of the World Bank Group. It is Itaú’s first Letra Financeira Verde issuance and the first time IFC uses this instrument in Brazil.

The funds will be used to support the financing of electric, hybrid and multifuel vehicles, aiming at fostering the low-carbon economy and boosting the segment of low-GHG-emission vehicles in Brazil.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock has also loss -0.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ITUB stock has inclined by 31.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 30.06% and gained 48.04% year-on date.

The market cap for ITUB stock reached $50.93 billion, with 9.78 billion shares outstanding and 5.30 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 48.26M shares, ITUB reached a trading volume of 32209544 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITUB shares is $5.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITUB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for ITUB in the course of the last twelve months was 4.56.

ITUB stock trade performance evaluation

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.72. With this latest performance, ITUB shares gained by 11.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.09 for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.18, while it was recorded at 5.56 for the last single week of trading, and 4.87 for the last 200 days.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.01. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.31.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITUB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. go to 21.50%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,688 million, or 22.80% of ITUB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITUB stocks are: SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP with ownership of 163,823,052, which is approximately 41.283% of the company’s market cap and around 52.10% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 122,909,929 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $680.92 million in ITUB stocks shares; and WESTWOOD GLOBAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $317.9 million in ITUB stock with ownership of nearly 17.649% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE:ITUB] by around 262,590,252 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 250,529,284 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 513,637,978 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,026,757,514 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITUB stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,932,688 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 41,536,996 shares during the same period.