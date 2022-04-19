ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] is -1.21% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ICICI Bank Limited [NYSE: IBN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.71% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.66%. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Ocugen, Inc. Provides Update on its Phase 2/3 Study of COVAXIN™ (BBV152).

Over the last 12 months, IBN stock rose by 30.77%. The one-year ICICI Bank Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.24. The average equity rating for IBN stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $69.15 billion, with 3.47 billion shares outstanding and 3.39 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.23M shares, IBN stock reached a trading volume of 7829641 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ICICI Bank Limited [IBN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBN shares is $26.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBN stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for ICICI Bank Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2018, representing the official price target for ICICI Bank Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ICICI Bank Limited is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.27.

IBN Stock Performance Analysis:

ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.66. With this latest performance, IBN shares gained by 3.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.66 for ICICI Bank Limited [IBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.22, while it was recorded at 19.69 for the last single week of trading, and 19.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ICICI Bank Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.94. ICICI Bank Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.38.

Return on Total Capital for IBN is now 6.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.69. Additionally, IBN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] managed to generate an average of $1,861,703 per employee.

ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,987 million, or 19.90% of IBN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBN stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 56,751,601, which is approximately -3.704% of the company’s market cap and around 62.40% of the total institutional ownership; GQG PARTNERS LLC, holding 45,692,830 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $899.69 million in IBN stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $706.44 million in IBN stock with ownership of nearly -3.241% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ICICI Bank Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 202 institutional holders increased their position in ICICI Bank Limited [NYSE:IBN] by around 83,583,844 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 121,778,182 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 454,216,306 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 659,578,332 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBN stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,726,274 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 59,091,402 shares during the same period.