HDFC Bank Limited [HDB] Is Currently -7.91 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

HDFC Bank Limited [NYSE: HDB] plunged by -$4.66 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $56.71 during the day while it closed the day at $54.25. The company report on July 28, 2021 that HDFC Bank Limited 20-F Available Online.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE : HDB) filed its Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2021 on July 28, 2021. Filings made by HDFC Bank Limited with SEC are available from the SEC’s EDGAR database via the direct link to its website located under “About Us/Investor-relations/SEC Filings” on HDFC Bank’s website, or via www.sec.gov. Shareholders/Members of the Bank may also write to Mr. Santosh Haldankar, Senior Vice President (Legal) & Company Secretary, HDFC Bank Limited, 2nd Floor, Zenith House, Keshavrao Khadye Marg, Mahalakshmi, Mumbai 400 034, India, santosh.haldankar@hdfcbank.com, requesting a hard copy of the completed audited financial statements free of charge.

HDFC Bank Limited stock has also loss -14.05% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HDB stock has declined by -24.37% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -28.39% and lost -16.63% year-on date.

The market cap for HDB stock reached $98.37 billion, with 1.84 billion shares outstanding and 1.83 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, HDB reached a trading volume of 5169851 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HDFC Bank Limited [HDB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HDB shares is $90.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HDB stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for HDFC Bank Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2019, representing the official price target for HDFC Bank Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HDFC Bank Limited is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for HDB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for HDB in the course of the last twelve months was 8.28.

HDB stock trade performance evaluation

HDFC Bank Limited [HDB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.05. With this latest performance, HDB shares dropped by -12.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HDB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.09 for HDFC Bank Limited [HDB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.51, while it was recorded at 59.07 for the last single week of trading, and 69.31 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for HDFC Bank Limited [HDB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HDB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HDFC Bank Limited go to 21.70%.

HDFC Bank Limited [HDB]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in HDFC Bank Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 238 institutional holders increased their position in HDFC Bank Limited [NYSE:HDB] by around 36,969,398 shares. Additionally, 248 investors decreased positions by around 36,352,150 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 248,569,166 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 321,890,714 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HDB stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,367,900 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 2,240,159 shares during the same period.