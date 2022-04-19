Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] fell -53.79% so far this year. What now?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNA] jumped around 0.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.84 at the close of the session, up 0.26%. The company report on April 14, 2022 that Light Bio Partners with Ginkgo Bioworks to Optimize the Brightness of Glowing Plants through Bioluminescence Engineering.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Leveraging Ginkgo’s plant-cell assay and engineering capabilities to aid Light Bio in optimizing the performance of its light-emitting plants .

Light Bio, Inc., a company that is creating bioluminescent plants for home and garden, and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, today announced a collaboration to leverage Ginkgo’s plant cell assays for bioluminescence engineering. Through the agreement, Ginkgo aims to help improve the luminescent output and efficiency of the enzymes within Light Bio’s glowing ornamental plants.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock is now -53.79% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DNA Stock saw the intraday high of $3.985 and lowest of $3.73 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.86, which means current price is +46.56% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 17.45M shares, DNA reached a trading volume of 20599492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNA shares is $9.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNA stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on DNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06.

How has DNA stock performed recently?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.61. With this latest performance, DNA shares gained by 28.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.98% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.24 for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.12, while it was recorded at 3.60 for the last single week of trading, and 8.79 for the last 200 days.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -582.43 and a Gross Margin at +53.93. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -583.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -243.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -176.62.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.80 and a Current Ratio set at 12.80.

Insider trade positions for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]

There are presently around $3,342 million, or 75.50% of DNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNA stocks are: VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP with ownership of 311,971,018, which is approximately 2.98% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., holding 111,566,297 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $428.42 million in DNA stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $420.29 million in DNA stock with ownership of nearly 20.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DNA] by around 148,862,357 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 34,711,368 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 686,694,158 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 870,267,883 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNA stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 71,153,305 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 14,752,404 shares during the same period.