fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] Revenue clocked in at $638.40 million, down -65.98% YTD: What’s Next?

fuboTV Inc. [NYSE: FUBO] slipped around -0.28 points on Monday, while shares priced at $5.28 at the close of the session, down -5.04%. The company report on April 14, 2022 that fuboTV to Announce Q1 2022 Financial Results on May 5, 2022.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, today announced that it will issue financial results for the first quarter 2022 after the market closes on May 5, 2022.

Following the release, fuboTV CEO David Gandler and CFO John Janedis will host a live video webcast at 5:30 p.m. ET to review results and provide a brief business update.

fuboTV Inc. stock is now -65.98% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FUBO Stock saw the intraday high of $5.5528 and lowest of $5.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.10, which means current price is +3.53% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.37M shares, FUBO reached a trading volume of 11387190 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUBO shares is $16.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUBO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for fuboTV Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2021, representing the official price target for fuboTV Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for fuboTV Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUBO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31.

How has FUBO stock performed recently?

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.12. With this latest performance, FUBO shares dropped by -33.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.70 for fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.81, while it was recorded at 5.64 for the last single week of trading, and 19.42 for the last 200 days.

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.30 and a Gross Margin at -7.80. fuboTV Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -59.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.35.

fuboTV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]

There are presently around $319 million, or 36.90% of FUBO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUBO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,684,267, which is approximately 2.641% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,812,364 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.56 million in FUBO stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $18.86 million in FUBO stock with ownership of nearly 27.123% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in fuboTV Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in fuboTV Inc. [NYSE:FUBO] by around 10,716,323 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 12,155,542 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 34,521,061 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,392,926 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUBO stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,928,750 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 7,328,171 shares during the same period.