For Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI], Analyst sees a drop to $6. What next?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SIRI] plunged by -$0.07 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $6.57 during the day while it closed the day at $6.46. The company report on April 14, 2022 that Comedian and Actress Amanda Seales to Host New SiriusXM Show on Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Radio Channel.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The “Insecure” star’s new program, “Amanda Seales’ Smart Funny & Black Radio,” will air Monday mornings starting on April 18.

Joined by co-hosts JeremiahLikeTheBible and Taj Rani, the show will focus on culture, comedy, current events, and more.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -1.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SIRI stock has inclined by 5.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.18% and gained 5.58% year-on date.

The market cap for SIRI stock reached $25.78 billion, with 3.99 billion shares outstanding and 702.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.36M shares, SIRI reached a trading volume of 11313784 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIRI shares is $7.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $8 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on SIRI stock. On October 08, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for SIRI shares from 8 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIRI in the course of the last twelve months was 19.21.

SIRI stock trade performance evaluation

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.52. With this latest performance, SIRI shares gained by 4.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.44 for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.38, while it was recorded at 6.51 for the last single week of trading, and 6.29 for the last 200 days.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. go to 9.75%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,009 million, or 12.20% of SIRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIRI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 81,220,641, which is approximately 5.475% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 67,213,981 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $434.2 million in SIRI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $189.3 million in SIRI stock with ownership of nearly 0.48% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 289 institutional holders increased their position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SIRI] by around 45,633,551 shares. Additionally, 253 investors decreased positions by around 93,210,608 shares, while 166 investors held positions by with 327,014,085 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 465,858,244 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIRI stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,730,598 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 54,485,159 shares during the same period.