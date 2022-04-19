For Energy Transfer LP [ET], Analyst sees a rise to $12. What next?

Energy Transfer LP [NYSE: ET] loss -0.26% or -0.03 points to close at $11.53 with a heavy trading volume of 12532997 shares. The company report on April 5, 2022 that Energy Transfer Signs National Sponsorship With Carry The Load for Its 10th Annual National Relay.

Carry The Load’s National Relay Honors our Nation’s Heroes.

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) announced today it has signed on as a national sponsor of this year’s Carry The Load 10th Annual National Relay that honors the sacrifices of our nation’s military, veterans, first responders and their families.

It opened the trading session at $11.49, the shares rose to $11.62 and dropped to $11.37, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ET points out that the company has recorded 16.00% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -48.77% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 22.88M shares, ET reached to a volume of 12532997 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Energy Transfer LP [ET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ET shares is $14.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ET stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Energy Transfer LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Energy Transfer LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Tudor Pickering analysts kept a Buy rating on ET stock. On July 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ET shares from 12 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Transfer LP is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for ET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for ET in the course of the last twelve months was 5.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for ET stock

Energy Transfer LP [ET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.44. With this latest performance, ET shares gained by 17.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.13 for Energy Transfer LP [ET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.43, while it was recorded at 11.35 for the last single week of trading, and 9.62 for the last 200 days.

Energy Transfer LP [ET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Energy Transfer LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Energy Transfer LP [ET]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energy Transfer LP go to -11.98%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Energy Transfer LP [ET]

There are presently around $13,480 million, or 38.20% of ET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ET stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 171,553,052, which is approximately 5.287% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 88,490,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in ET stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $757.87 million in ET stock with ownership of nearly 5.461% of the company’s market capitalization.

405 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Transfer LP [NYSE:ET] by around 146,508,316 shares. Additionally, 313 investors decreased positions by around 48,451,963 shares, while 175 investors held positions by with 974,183,306 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,169,143,585 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ET stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,539,733 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 8,175,911 shares during the same period.