For Antero Resources Corporation [AR], Analyst sees a rise to $24. What next?

Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE: AR] jumped around 1.0 points on Monday, while shares priced at $36.28 at the close of the session, up 2.83%. The company report on April 13, 2022 that Antero Resources Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) (“Antero” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company plans to issue its first quarter 2022 earnings release on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

A conference call is scheduled on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 9:00 am MT to discuss the financial and operational results. A brief Q&A session for security analysts will immediately follow the discussion of the results. To participate in the call, dial in at 877-407-9079 (U.S.), or 201-493-6746 (International) and reference “Antero Resources.” A telephone replay of the call will be available until Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 9:00 am MT at 877-660-6853 (U.S.) or 201-612-7415 (International) using the conference ID: 13726236. To access the live webcast and view the related earnings conference call presentation, visit Antero’s website at www.anteroresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay until Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 9:00 am MT.

Antero Resources Corporation stock is now 107.31% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AR Stock saw the intraday high of $37.34 and lowest of $35.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.86, which means current price is +127.03% above from all time high which was touched on 04/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.75M shares, AR reached a trading volume of 8260474 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Antero Resources Corporation [AR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AR shares is $36.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Antero Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $27 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Antero Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on AR stock. On October 18, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AR shares from 17 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Resources Corporation is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for AR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for AR in the course of the last twelve months was 6.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has AR stock performed recently?

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.47. With this latest performance, AR shares gained by 41.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 286.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.39 for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.33, while it was recorded at 34.44 for the last single week of trading, and 19.43 for the last 200 days.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Resources Corporation [AR] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.31 and a Gross Margin at +33.53. Antero Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.85.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.29.

Antero Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]

There are presently around $8,379 million, or 77.10% of AR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 28,521,103, which is approximately 9.358% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,219,640 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $925.03 million in AR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $808.8 million in AR stock with ownership of nearly 0.415% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antero Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE:AR] by around 31,980,644 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 31,734,894 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 173,777,724 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,493,262 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AR stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,669,892 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 7,242,525 shares during the same period.