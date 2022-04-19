Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] fell -10.29% so far this year. What now?

Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ: FITB] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $39.39 during the day while it closed the day at $39.07. The company report on April 18, 2022 that Fifth Third to Raise Minimum Hourly Wage to $20 on July 4.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Along with additional midyear merit increase, Bank raising compensation of more than 40% of its employees.

Fifth Third Bancorp today announced it will raise its minimum wage to $20 per hour beginning July 4. Concurrently, the Bank will provide a wage adjustment for its first four job levels that are above the Bank’s new minimum wage. In total, more than 40% of the Bank’s workforce will receive a midyear compensation increase.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock has also loss -3.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FITB stock has declined by -22.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.39% and lost -10.29% year-on date.

The market cap for FITB stock reached $27.13 billion, with 688.22 million shares outstanding and 682.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.65M shares, FITB reached a trading volume of 8621586 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FITB shares is $49.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FITB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $56 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Fifth Third Bancorp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fifth Third Bancorp is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for FITB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 54.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for FITB in the course of the last twelve months was 18.11.

FITB stock trade performance evaluation

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.65. With this latest performance, FITB shares dropped by -16.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FITB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.51 for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.19, while it was recorded at 39.54 for the last single week of trading, and 42.75 for the last 200 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.00. Fifth Third Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.09.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.33.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FITB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fifth Third Bancorp go to -2.98%.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,632 million, or 82.70% of FITB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FITB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83,040,329, which is approximately -3.094% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 53,486,431 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.09 billion in FITB stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.84 billion in FITB stock with ownership of nearly -0.979% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fifth Third Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 409 institutional holders increased their position in Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ:FITB] by around 22,711,972 shares. Additionally, 362 investors decreased positions by around 31,078,917 shares, while 185 investors held positions by with 500,729,777 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 554,520,666 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FITB stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,400,521 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,572,017 shares during the same period.