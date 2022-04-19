Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] moved down -4.11: Why It’s Important

Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ: FAMI] loss -4.11% on the last trading session, reaching $0.13 price per share at the time. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Farmmi Continues Sales Growth with New Asian Order.

Farmmi, Inc. (“Farmmi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agricultural products supplier in China, announced today its continued sales growth in Asia with a new, multi-product order for dried Shiitake mushrooms and black Mu Er mushrooms. The order will ship to Western Asia.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi’s Chairwoman and CEO, commented “Asia remains the largest market for fungi consumption and one of the most attractive based on multi-year catalysts. Core demand and growth are being led by diverse culinary uses and popular health applications. As a leading purveyor of high quality agriculture products, Farmmi continues to be a direct beneficiary of this momentum with sales growth and support across the supply chain. We have seen the importance of this firsthand with our ability to secure priority handling from our logistics partners in order to ease rising costs and longer delivery times, while ensuring on time delivery for our customers worldwide.”.

Farmmi Inc. represents 184.83 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $78.44 million with the latest information. FAMI stock price has been found in the range of $0.1253 to $0.133.

If compared to the average trading volume of 29.90M shares, FAMI reached a trading volume of 27300992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Farmmi Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

Trading performance analysis for FAMI stock

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.10. With this latest performance, FAMI shares dropped by -18.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.50 for Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1653, while it was recorded at 0.1321 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2806 for the last 200 days.

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Farmmi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 37.10 and a Current Ratio set at 37.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.50% of FAMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAMI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 7,902,535, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 364,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46000.0 in FAMI stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $31000.0 in FAMI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ:FAMI] by around 8,534,224 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 1,287,020 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 653,697 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,167,547 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAMI stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,502,680 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 622,111 shares during the same period.