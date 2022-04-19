Exelon Corporation [EXC] Is Currently 0.41 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] price surged by 0.41 percent to reach at $0.2. The company report on April 18, 2022 that Exelon’s Utilities Deliver Historically Strong Reliability Results to Customers in 2021 Driven by Continued Investments in Electric Grid.

Across the six Exelon (Nasdaq: EXC) utilities in 2021, customers again experienced a year of historically strong electric service reliability as a result of the company’s strategic investments in energy grid resiliency and modernization, coupled with a commitment to operational excellence and affordability. Exelon’s results emphasize the importance of hardening the grid against the effects of climate change to counter the trend of decreasing grid reliability identified in a recent Associated Press study.

“We’re proud that Exelon’s utilities have turned in a year of exceptionally strong reliability in our service territories, even as evidence suggests that the grid is even more challenged by increasingly extreme weather events,” said Calvin Butler, Exelon’s Chief Operating Officer. “Our company and employees are committed to serving our customers with excellence and creating a stronger, modernized grid to stand up against the effects of climate change. Not only are we responding to the effects of climate change on the grid today, we also are committed to reducing the impact of our operations by cutting our operational emissions in half by the end of this decade and achieving net-zero operational emissions by 2050.”.

A sum of 5407972 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.42M shares. Exelon Corporation shares reached a high of $49.38 and dropped to a low of $48.815 until finishing in the latest session at $49.23.

The one-year EXC stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.69. The average equity rating for EXC stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Exelon Corporation [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $48.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $55 to $44, while Scotiabank kept a Sector Perform rating on EXC stock. On February 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EXC shares from 62 to 44.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22.

EXC Stock Performance Analysis:

Exelon Corporation [EXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.80. With this latest performance, EXC shares gained by 13.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.09 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.56, while it was recorded at 48.64 for the last single week of trading, and 38.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Exelon Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.75 and a Gross Margin at +21.24. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

EXC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to 16.00%.

Exelon Corporation [EXC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $38,930 million, or 82.40% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 84,497,206, which is approximately 2.906% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 77,636,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.81 billion in EXC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.7 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly -5.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 575 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 45,414,183 shares. Additionally, 386 investors decreased positions by around 43,435,038 shares, while 170 investors held positions by with 705,160,012 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 794,009,233 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 199 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,937,420 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 3,223,686 shares during the same period.