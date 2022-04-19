Evercore ISI lifts Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE: EPD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.04% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.25%. The company report on April 11, 2022 that Enterprise Products to Host Analyst and Investor Day.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) announced today that it will host a meeting with securities analysts and investors on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 8 a.m. CDT in Houston. The event will be webcast live on the internet and may be accessed along with accompanying slides via Enterprise’s website at www.enterpriseproducts.com.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and marine terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and marine terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage, and marine terminals and related services; and a marine transportation business that operates on key United States inland and intracoastal waterway systems. The partnership’s assets include more than 50,000 miles of pipelines; 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals; and 14 Bcf of natural gas storage capacity. Please visit www.enterpriseproducts.com for more information.

Over the last 12 months, EPD stock rose by 16.37%. The one-year Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.15. The average equity rating for EPD stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $58.13 billion, with 2.18 billion shares outstanding and 1.47 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.88M shares, EPD stock reached a trading volume of 6608245 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPD shares is $29.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock. On January 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EPD shares from 29 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPD in the course of the last twelve months was 24.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

EPD Stock Performance Analysis:

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.25. With this latest performance, EPD shares gained by 10.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.83 for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.97, while it was recorded at 26.57 for the last single week of trading, and 23.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.71 and a Gross Margin at +16.24. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.99.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

EPD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. go to 10.20%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,944 million, or 28.20% of EPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPD stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 63,188,033, which is approximately 4.521% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MARQUARD & BAHLS AG, holding 36,947,247 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $987.97 million in EPD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $640.04 million in EPD stock with ownership of nearly 2.352% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 489 institutional holders increased their position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE:EPD] by around 64,823,485 shares. Additionally, 437 investors decreased positions by around 55,833,018 shares, while 253 investors held positions by with 475,598,525 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 596,255,028 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPD stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 45,346,489 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 11,596,352 shares during the same period.