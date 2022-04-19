Dow Inc. [DOW] Revenue clocked in at $54.97 billion, up 16.15% YTD: What’s Next?

Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] traded at a high on 04/18/22, posting a 0.60 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $65.88. The company report on April 14, 2022 that Dow announces results from 2022 Annual Stockholder Meeting.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Richard K. Davis re-elected independent lead director.

Dow (NYSE: DOW) is pleased to report the preliminary results of its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Today stockholders elected Samuel R. Allen, Gaurdie Banister Jr., Wesley G. Bush, Richard K. Davis, Jerri DeVard, Debra L. Dial, Jeff M. Fettig, Jim Fitterling, Jacqueline C. Hinman, Luis Alberto Moreno, Jill S. Wyant, and Daniel W. Yohannes to the Company’s Board of Directors for one-year terms.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4958820 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dow Inc. stands at 2.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.05%.

The market cap for DOW stock reached $47.49 billion, with 738.20 million shares outstanding and 734.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.62M shares, DOW reached a trading volume of 4958820 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dow Inc. [DOW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $67.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Dow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Dow Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc. is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 7.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has DOW stock performed recently?

Dow Inc. [DOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.81. With this latest performance, DOW shares gained by 4.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.87 for Dow Inc. [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.56, while it was recorded at 64.15 for the last single week of trading, and 59.70 for the last 200 days.

Dow Inc. [DOW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dow Inc. [DOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.35 and a Gross Margin at +18.90. Dow Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.09.

Dow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Dow Inc. [DOW]

There are presently around $31,839 million, or 67.00% of DOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,746,653, which is approximately 0.319% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,736,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.0 billion in DOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.55 billion in DOW stock with ownership of nearly -0.417% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dow Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 791 institutional holders increased their position in Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW] by around 29,618,227 shares. Additionally, 594 investors decreased positions by around 37,053,866 shares, while 198 investors held positions by with 419,486,632 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 486,158,725 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOW stock had 196 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,733,313 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 3,902,171 shares during the same period.